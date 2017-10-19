This thing is built to last.

The Lumsing dual articulating arm TV wall mount is down to $23.99 with code DSUMLN65 on Amazon. This wall mount normally sells around $40 and has never dropped much lower than that through direct price drops.

The dual articulating arm is a key component to this wall mount because it gives it a huge range of motion and allows you to move the TV to the best possible angle for you whether you're chilling on the couch or watching a game with a bunch of friends.

Features include:

Fits most of 27-70-inch TVs up to 99lbs

Fits VESA (mounting hole pattern): 75x75mm, 100x100mm, 100x200mm, 200x200mm, 300x200mm, 300x300mm, 400x200mm, 400x300mm, 400x400mm, 600x400mm

Low Profile mount retracts to 4.3-inches to save space, extends 20-inches from the wall

Tilt: 15 degrees down/forward

Total Rotation: 60 degrees right/left

Easy installation, installation manual and fitting screws and bolts included

NOT suitable for 16-inch wood stud spacing. Fit below 12-inch wood stud spacing.

If you have a TV smaller than 27-inches or want a wall mount with a smaller footprint, you can get this AmazonBasics mount that is also on sale.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is one of the best prices we've ever seen. Beats any direct price drop on this item.

- This is one of the best prices we've ever seen. Beats any direct price drop on this item. Things to know before you buy! - Read the features and make sure this mount will work for what you're trying to do. Check your stud spacing, your VESA mounting holes, and TV weight before making this purchase.

