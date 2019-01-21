The Wemo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. Right now you can grab one for just $22.99, down from an average price of around $27. This is the best price we've seen on these plugs since the turn of the year and is just shy of the sale price over the holidays. You can also pick up a 3-pack of Wemo Mini plugs on sale for $69.99.

Wemo's Smart Plug can be scheduled to turn on or off via the free Wemo app, allowing you to automate anything you plug into the device. The Wemo app also features an "Away Mode" which will turn the lights on and off at random to give the illusion of someone still being home. No matter where you are, as long as you have access to the app, you can control your home's appliances and electronics straight from your phone. You'll never have to worry again about whether you left the iron on or not.

The best part about using these plugs is the ability to control your appliances with your voice using an Amazon Echo device or other smart speaker. Wemo products work with Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more so no matter what smart home ecosystem you've bought into, these will be compatible and work great.

