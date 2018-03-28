We spend lots of time making the interior of our home look great, but what about the outside? These $31 AmazonBasics String Lights are here to save the day. These normally sell for about $10 more, and today's price is as low as it's ever been. They also have great customer reviews .

This 48-foot string of lights has 15 clear incandescent bulbs. They're easy to connect with multiple strings, and they're capable of handling year-round weather. One replacement bulb is included, and the lights are spaced three feet apart. Your purchase is backed by a one-year warranty.

Some good friends of mine got these lights last year, and I love the way they look. They're strung along a fence in the backyard, where there isn't much light to be had at night. They cast a soft glow, so you can see where you're walking without rolling an ankle, and they generally make the space feel more inviting. It's easier to sit around a patio table and drink copious amounts of beer when you can see what you're doing. The lights aren't bright enough to disturb the neighbors, but they do set the mood and make it easy to enjoy a warm summer night outside.

If you prefer the look of globe bulbs, those are also on sale for just a few bucks more.

