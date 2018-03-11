The AmazonBasics Laptop Stand is currently on sale at Amazon for just $38.20. That brings it $10 below its regular price and what it's been selling for during most of the year so far.

This stand can raise, turn and tilt as desired to find your perfect viewing angle. It has an adjustable clamp to secure your laptop and features 360-degree swiveling. It can hold up to 11 pounds and can be raised up to six inches high; tilting it can add a few extra inches to that too. It comes with self-adhesive tape so you can make sure it's attached properly to your desk, plus the platform your computer rests on is ventilated which helps keep it cool.

Now that you've raised up your computer, you might find it easier to start using a separate keyboard and mouse. I love having separate peripherals personally because it means my expensive laptop stays cleaner in the long run. You could pick up a wireless keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech for just $25 at Amazon right now.

You'll also receive a one-year warranty with purchase of this laptop stand. This item was only released a few months ago, but so far it has a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon