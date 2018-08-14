If you're a new Nintendo Switch gamer, or if you haven't dove too far into the console's game library yet, Amazon has a sale running on select titles which drops their price from $60 to $45 while supplies last. The best part about today's sale is that it exclusively offers video games featuring the fan-favorite characters, Mario and Zelda.

For anyone with a love of adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a masterpiece from top to bottom, and at $45, it's back to one of the best deals we've seen for the game. The game lets you traverse the wilderness of Hyrule like never before.

Meanwhile, if you're a Mario fan, Super Mario Odyssey is down to $45 as well. Instead of exploring Hyrule, you'll be shooting off through the galaxy to search various kingdoms for the kidnapped Princess Peach.

Other Mario games in this sale include the recent release Mario Tennis Aces and the essential party game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which are both now discounted by $15 as well.

Many of the games sold for Nintendo Switch are only available digitally, which can seriously eat away at the available 32GB storage on your console. If yours is already running low, you can pick up a micro SD card with triple the amount of space (128GB) for just $33 right now.

