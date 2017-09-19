Dive into this Marvel comics sale and experience more of your favorite hero's greatest moments and defeats!

Any good Marvel fan has been counting the days 'til Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters to continue Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the wait for November 3rd is getting increasingly harrowing for you, then this deal is likely just what you need. Amazon has a huge variety of digital Marvel comics and graphic novels on sale currently, with many available completely free!

As you know, Marvel is home to some of the most well-known and beloved superheroes on Earth and beyond. The volume of comic books and graphic novels the company has published over decades is staggering, and the myriad of stories produced has truly changed the world.

A few of the free comics on sale include:

Meanwhile, there are tons of longer reads heavily discounted currently, such as:

Most of these comics are viewable via the free comiXology app which is a companion to the Kindle app dedicated solely to comics, graphic novels and manga. The app is available to download on iOS and Android devices, along with Amazon tablets. You can even go to comiXology.com to read your comics on your computer. These comics can also be read via the regular Kindle app.

If you're searching for unrestricted access to Marvel's library of comics and graphic novels, consider joining Marvel Unlimited. For $10 a month (or $69 per year), you'll gain instant streaming access to a digital library of over 20,000 Marvel comics. Overall, it blows Amazon's deal out of the sky if you're a regular comic book reader.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!