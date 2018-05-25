Only during Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is offering digital rentals of select hit films for just $0.99 each. While you might not have enough time to watch more than one this weekend, you can rent as many as you want now for this price and watch them whenever you want within the next 30 days. You'll have to finish watching within 48 hours once you begin a film however. These films regularly cost up to $5 to rent.
This sale is only available for Amazon Prime members; if you're not yet a member, you can still get in on this offer by starting a free 30-day trial.
If you're already planning on seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story this weekend, you might want to make it a double feature by watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story right before leaving for the theater. Episode VII: The Force Awakens is also included in this offer.
Some of the other great films in this sale include:
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Top Gun
- Mean Girls
- Interstellar
- Now You See Me
- (500) Days of Summer
- Office Space
- The Kite Runner
- Pulp Fiction