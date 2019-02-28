The Minger 16.4-foot Wi-Fi LED light strip is down to $13.51 at Amazon when you enter code 9PGVBADD at checkout. That's a drop of over $12 from a street price of $25.99 which it has never gone lower than without a special coupon like this. These lights are already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but are a total steal at under $14.

This strip has RGB LEDs covering 16.4 feet. It has physical controls for determining brightness and colors, or you can use the accompanying app from afar. The strip also has a high-sensitivity mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights automatically based on ambient sound so your lighting will sync with your favorite music. They also work great to add some ambient light behind a TV or computer monitor to help alleviate eye strain. The lights are waterproof so they can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give them 4.1 stars based on over 70 reviews.

