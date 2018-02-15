Nanoleaf's Ivy Smarter Kit smart LED lighting system is down to $49.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $100, and it has never dropped much below $80 before. This is a huge chunk off the regular street price and by far the lowest we've ever seen. It comes with the Nanoleaf hub and two lights.

From its inception in late 2015, the Ivy Smarter Kit was designed to work with Apple HomeKit. You can use Siri-enabled devices to control the lights with your voice. It's compatible with third-party smart bulbs and other Nanoleaf products, too. The hub supports firmware updates so it can keep up with automation standards. Nanoleaf calls these lights the "world's most energy efficient smart bulb."

This Nanoleaf site says the smarter kit is compatible with Android and Amazon devices, although the wording on other sites makes that claim dubious. It might be that through firmware updates of the hub you can use Android devices like the Google Home Mini and Amazon devices, too.

