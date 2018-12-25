Just about three months ago, the NEOGEO Mini International console was revealed by SNK, packing 40 classic games within its handheld system. At $109, it was a small price to pay for a console which is not only full of nostalgia-inducing titles but even features a built-in 3.5-inch LCD display and a gamepad. It's designed to look like a classic arcade cabinet, after all. Right now however, Amazon's offering one of the best discounts so far on the retro console, allowing you to snag it for $93.45 for a limited time. That saves you over $15 off its regular price.

Created in the same vein as the recent PS Classic, NES Classic Edition, and SNES Classic Edition consoles, the NEOGEO Mini International incorporates some of SNK's best arcade classics from the 90s, from Fatal Fury to Art of Fighting, various Samurai Showdown titles, ten 'The King of the Fighters' games, and Metal Slug 1 and 2. And if you don't see yourself playing on such a tiny screen, that's okay as it also includes a built-in HDMI port so you can view all the action on your TV.

NEOGEO Mini Pad controllers will come in handy too, and they're currently on sale starting at $16 (down from $26).

From an integrated headphone jack to built-in stereo speakers, this handheld console was made to be played on-the-go. For further info, check out Thrifter's overview of the product's announcement.

