The Netgear Orbi home mesh networking system 3-pack is down to $219.48 on Amazon. Just clip the $30 coupon to get in on the discount. This same kit sells for around $294 usually, and this price is the lowest we've ever seen.

The Orbi mesh networking system covers up to 6,000 square feet in high-performance Wi-Fi. It can produce speeds up to 2.2Gbps, and these satellites are designed to be compact so they can be placed conveniently throughout your home. All the satellites share a single name so you won't have any network interruption when you go from room to room. Use the free Orbi app to set it all up in minutes.