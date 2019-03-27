Amazon has Netgear's Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, three-pack available for $258.43 when you clip the on-page coupon. That'll save you $40 off its current price of $298.43. While it's not as low as Black Friday or holiday discounts, this is the best price we've seen on this three-pack in months and a great saving on its $294 average price. There's no telling how long this on-page coupon will stick around for, so don't miss your chance.

Cover your whole home in strong and stable Wi-Fi with this Orbi system and enjoy the best price we've seen on this three-pack since the holidays. It's speedy and seamless.

The Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection. It offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with FastLane3 technology, with each router operating under a single network name for a seamless connection.

Over 6,500 customers at Amazon left a review for this product resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

