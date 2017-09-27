Flashlights are something that everyone should have at least one of in their home or with them while out camping, but many of us forget to buy them or check if the ones we have even work. There are few things worse than needing a flashlight only to find out that the one you have is dead or broken.

Right now you can pick up OxyLED's super bright LED flashlight bundle for $10 at Amazon with coupon code OXMD50PL, which is a savings of just over $5 from its regular price. This bundle comes with not only a very bright flashlight, but also rechargeable batteries, a charging base, and a plastic holder for the battery.

The flashlight has five different light modes, including a strobe and SOS function in case you find yourself in an emergency situation. You can zoom the light to focus in on objects that are further away, and the durable metal and water resistant design will ensure that it can meet your camping and outdoor needs.

With over 3,000 reviews at Amazon, this flashlight maintains a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. With a price this affordable on a product this good, you have no excuse not to be prepared for the next time the power goes out or you hear a rustling in the backyard and you want to see what it is.

If you want something a bit bigger, and even brighter, OxyLED has its Long Tube Rechargeable flashlight on sale for $21.99 with coupon code OXMD01PR.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!