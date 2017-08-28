If you're looking for an iPad Pro, you'll want to check out this deal from our pals at Thrifter!

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the newest addition to the iPad Pro family and right now Best Buy has the 64GB version on sale for $549.99. This is a $99 drop off Apple's price, and $60 cheaper than the next best price, $609.99 at MacMall. If you really need the space, the 256GB version is also $100 off, as is the 512GB model.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro only came around a few months ago so there hasn't been a lot of opportunities for a drop in price on it. This marks one of the first significant drops we've seen. Of course, we have seen drops on the other sizes including deals during Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" on the 9.7-inch and 12.5-inch versions. The 10.5-inch was noticeably absent then, however.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 120hz ProMotion Retina display with 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution, i.e. it's very pretty. It runs an Apple A10X Fusion chip, which combines a 6-core CPU with a 12-core GPU. It's Apple's most powerful chip yet. The tablet also has a 12MP camera with 4K video on the back, a 7MP HD camera on the front, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pretty much all the goodies you'd expect from an Apple product.

