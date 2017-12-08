PayPal's official eBay store currently has the $50 Nintendo eShop gift card discounted by 15%, down to just $42.50. If you missed out on getting Super Mario Odyssey or Zelda: Breath of the Wild on sale during Black Friday, this is your chance! Personally, I'm buying one to pick up Pokken Tournament DX finally, I've been waiting to kick my roommate's butt as Mega Charizard for so long.