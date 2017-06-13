Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some combo savings on Nintendo video games!

The first sale starts with PayPal's eBay store. If you spend $100, you get 10% off on select gift cards. One of those gift cards is for the Nintendo eShop. PayPal occasionally offers this deal but the Nintendo cards sell out quickly. The cards come in increments of $50, but you need to spend $100 to get the extra 10% off the top. These are digital cards so the codes will be emailed to you after purchase.

The next deal is Nintendo's E3 Sale that is discounting several digital games by as much as 50% off. This includes titles like Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U, Dragon Quest VII for the 3DS, and retro titles on Virtual Console like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Mario Kart.

So, get a discount on Nintendo gift cards. Then spend those cards on discounted video games. The savings just never end.

