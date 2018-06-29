Today only, eBay's having a one-day sale offering 15% off almost everything site-wide when you enter promo code PERFECTDAY... including the Nintendo Switch. Normally $299, we don't see discounts on the console very often considering how in-demand it's been. There have been some recent bundle offers with the console and a game at that price, but you don't usually get a chance to order the console itself at a discounted price. With this promo code, it brings the console's cost down to just $260.98 including economy shipping.

This deal comes via Newegg's official eBay store so you won't need to worry about it coming from a random seller. The promo code is set to expire later tonight however, so you'll want to make your move quickly. Technically, this console could sell out at any moment.