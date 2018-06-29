Today only, eBay's having a one-day sale offering 15% off almost everything site-wide when you enter promo code PERFECTDAY... including the Nintendo Switch. Normally $299, we don't see discounts on the console very often considering how in-demand it's been. There have been some recent bundle offers with the console and a game at that price, but you don't usually get a chance to order the console itself at a discounted price. With this promo code, it brings the console's cost down to just $260.98 including economy shipping.
This deal comes via Newegg's official eBay store so you won't need to worry about it coming from a random seller. The promo code is set to expire later tonight however, so you'll want to make your move quickly. Technically, this console could sell out at any moment.
The code can be used to save up to $100 but only once per account, so you may want to add some Nintendo Switch accessories or games to your cart before checkout to get those discounted too. Maybe Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?