Use code PSPRING20 to grab this Nintendo Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons or Gray Joy-Cons for just $240 today only! That's a $60 discount off its regular price of $300. This console is being offered via Newegg's official eBay store.

This is seriously one of the best deals we've seen on the Nintendo Switch ever. Earlier today, one was available for only $224, but that deal expired quickly once people found out about it, and this one won't last long either.

Today's deal comes courtesy of eBay's flash sale in which they're offering 20% off orders of $25 or more site-wide. You can literally grab a deal on just about anything you want, but you have only today to do so. Happy searching!

