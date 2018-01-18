Nintendo Labo is one of the coolest things coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018, and Gamers Club Unlocked members at Best Buy can currently pre-order either Labo kit at a discount; the Variety Kit drops to $55.99 from $69.99, while the Robot Kit falls to $63.99 from $79.99.

If you're not already a Gamers Club Unlocked member but think this is a great deal, it'd also be a great time to join the club as you can get a two-year membership for only $30. With this purchase alone, you'll make back half of that in savings. From then on, you'll get 20% off purchases of new games at Best Buy, 10% off pre-owned games, exclusive gaming offers and more, which all adds up pretty quickly if you're a regular gamer.