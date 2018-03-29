Whether you're in need of a new AC adapter for your Nintendo Switch or just want an easier way to charge up without removing your current adapter from the dock, Amazon has a deal you might find interesting today. Right now, the official AC adapter for the Nintendo Switch is down to $24.97 which is its lowest price ever there. It normally sells for $30.

With this extra AC adapter, you can stop fumbling around with your dock every time you want to switch where or how you're charging your Switch. Unlike some third-party chargers, this one can charge up the battery even while you're playing a resource-heavy game like Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Some third-party accessories have even bricked the console after its recent firmware update; grabbing Nintendo's official options is a surefire way to keep your Switch safe from that.

Almost 130 reviewers at Amazon gave this AC adapter a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. For a limited time, you can also grab the official Nintendo Joy-Con Wheel (two-pack) for just $12.97 which is about 20 cents above its lowest price too.

