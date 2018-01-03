The Nokia Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is down to $59.97 on Amazon. You can also get this deal in White . This scale normally sells at $100, although it did drop to $80 in mid-December. This deal is a match for its lowest price, one it only hit once before over Black Friday.

A smart scale is one of the easiest ways to keep track of those holiday pounds. It can send data straight to the app on your smartphone, and this Nokia Body+ happens to be compatible with hundreds of third-party apps as well.

Features include:

Full Body Composition analysis - Monitors weight (kg, lb., st lb.), body fat & water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Weight trend screen delivers instant feedback

Automatic synchronization - Data from every weigh-in appears in the Health Mate app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS8+ and Android 5+)

Nutrition tracking - Set a weight goal and manage your daily calorie budget

Daily weather forecast - Step on your scale to enjoy a localized weather report to help plan your day

Multi-user friendly - Up to 8 users can weigh themselves and access their personal weight history. Nokia Body+ automatically recognizes who's who

And a reminder: This is the updated (and rebranded) version of what Modern Dad took a look at last year!