If you're one of the many who's ended up with various mobile devices and tablets from different brands, you may find yourself occasionally wondering where your other charging cable went... With Nomad's 3-in-1 Universal Cable, there won't be any need to find another. This single USB cable features three separate connectors on one end, allowing you to plug it into Lightning, USB-C, or micro USB ports, and today Nomad's taking 25% off its price when you enter promo code MONACABLE during checkout. That'll bring it down to $22.47 from a regular cost of $30. Shipping starts at $4.95.

This is technically a USB to micro USB cable with two durable connectors attached: Lightning and USB-C. The cable is made of braided ballistic nylon, nearly 12 inches long, and has been flex tested to withstand over 10,000 bends, though it's important to note that it's not appropriate for high-speed USB 3.0 data transfers or high-voltage USB-C applications. Now you'll just want to make sure you have a USB wall charger or portable battery pack to use it with.

Of course, there are similar, slightly more affordable options like Anker's Powerline II cable, but it's pretty clear to see with just a glance at the difference between the two cables. Nomad's version is much more durable and will likely last longer, and with today's deal it's not much more expensive either.

See at Nomad

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.