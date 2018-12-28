It's important to protect your devices against spyware, malware, and the like, which is why software like Norton Security Premium is so handy. It's capable of not only securing your PC or Mac computers but also iOS and Android devices too, and safeguards your personal information in the process. If your devices are still unprotected, you might want to think about purchasing a subscription to Norton Security today as it's now available at one of its best prices ever via Amazon. Buying a plan gives you security on multiple devices for 15 months, meaning you can secure five devices for $19.99 or ten devices for $27.99. Considering the five-device plan is sold as high as $80 at times, this is a deal you don't want to pass up.

This software installs in minutes, comes with unlimited 24/7 access to Norton technicians, and even features a money-back guarantee that you'll stay virus free during its use. It was also listed in Windows Central's article on Best Internet Security Software of 2018.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.