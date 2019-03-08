As part of its one-day deals, Amazon has a pair of Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth speakers on sale, with prices starting at just $25.99. The most affordable option is the Angle 3 Plus, which has side volume controls, 10W of power, and up to 30 hours of playback per charge. It normally sells for $35 and hasn't had a direct price drop this good in over a year.

The larger version, the Angle 3XL Ultra is down to $64.99 from its regular $130 price tag. We've never seen it drop this low before. It has volume and playback controls on the top of it, and offers 24W of power which is a lot more than the smaller one. With more power comes less battery life, but it still has an impressive 8 hours of playback per charge.

Both options are splashproof and rainproof so are great for using outdoors or by the pool, though they are not designed to be fully submerged.

The deals are good until the end of the day so get your orders in as soon as you can.

