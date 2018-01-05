Today's Amazon Gold Box deal of the day features these Orig3n mini genetic DNA testing kits on sale. Each kit serves its own function, and apparently some genetic profiles are less expensive than others. For example, the Beauty test kit is down to $49.50 from a $99 street price. It can tell you how your genes might effect your complexion, hair health, and other things.

Each kit is essentially a cheek swab in a box. You take some of your DNA in a simple way like that, return it to the Orig3n lab with a prepaid envelop, and you'll get a full profile in two or three weeks. What you want profiled is totally up to you:

Check out the full list of testing kits, which covers a lot more than what's in this list.

See on Amazon