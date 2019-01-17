It doesn't cost much anymore to start stocking up on smart plugs for your home, especially if you can find some decent ones on sale. Oukitel's Mini Dual Outlet Smart Plug is one well-reviewed option, and today you can snag a two-pack for just $23.02 when you enter promo code MRL85AIN during checkout. That'll save you $11 off its regular price. It's just $1 above the lowest it's ever dropped without a code, too, and you're getting each for just $11.51 apiece.

This compact smart plug has a 10A maximum load and features two outlets which can be controlled individually or as a pair. That means you'll receive four outlets in total with today's purchase, which you'll be able to power on and off or schedule on-times via the free "Smart Life" app on your iOS or Android device. While that method will be great for controlling them while away, you'll be able to voice control the devices while at home using a device like the Echo Dot or Google Home. Oukitel includes a one-year warranty and lifetime support with this purchase.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.