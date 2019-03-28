The Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit is down to $34.95 at B&H. The same kit goes for over $45 on Amazon when in stock at all. This is part of B&H's DealZone, so the price won't last past tomorrow night. Plus, shipping is free!
Repowered
Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit
Instead of buying new batteries every time the old ones go dead, why not just pick up a rechargeable battery pack so you won't have to worry about them for years to come? This kit comes with a mix of 12 AA and AAA batteries along with a charger to get you started.
$34.95
$45.57 $11 off
The kit comes with eight AA batteries, four AAA batteries, and an advanced Quick Charge 3-hour battery charger all in one package. Each battery has 800mAh and a 2100 cycle, which means they can be recharged up to 2100 times. They will maintain their charge for a long time (up to 10 years) when not in use. The charger works with both sizes and any combo, and it has built-in safeguards to automatically turn off when the batteries are fully charged.
