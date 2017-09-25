Let's put Windows on your Mac!

If you're looking to be able to run Windows on your Apple machine, you may have come across Parallels in your search. Right now you can save 15% on a new license to Parallels 13, dropping the price down to just $67.99 with the coupon code HIGHSIERRA.

Now, you may be wondering "why would I want to run Windows on a Mac-based computer?" Well, some jobs and tasks require the use of a Windows computer, so this is a great way to be able to run both on the same machine. Parallels lets you easily switch between Windows and Mac OS without having to reboot each time.

Some of the new things you'll find in Parallels 13 include:

Increased Performance - Over 47% faster access to Windows files and documents

Faster File Transfer - Move, copy, and transfer at lightning speed with modern USB 3.0 mass storage devices and external Thunderbolt SSD devices

More Power - Now featuring up to 32 vCPU and 128 GB vRAM per virtual machine with Parallels Desktop® for Mac Pro Edition

Release Ready - Optimized for macOS High Sierra (10.13) and Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

The discount doesn't apply to upgrades, and will only work on new licenses. It will take 15% off a perpetual license, 1-year standard subscription, 1-year pro subscription, and 1-year business subscription, but only the first year of the subscriptions.

