Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker available for $39.09, its best price yet, when you clip the 15% off coupon located on the product page. You'll see the price drop during checkout.

This speaker will do your music justice, no matter the genre, thanks to its two full-range drivers and dual passive radiators. The sound radiates from all sides of the speaker, and you can even grab a couple to link them together for stereo sound. The speaker's IPX7 waterproof casing prevents water damage, even with full submersion, making it the perfect pool party pal. Say that five times fast.

You can easily place the speaker where everyone can hear it using the included loop, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours before it'll need to be topped up. There's also a built-in microphone to let you access smart assistants via Bluetooth, so pairing with something like an Echo Dot will widen your options even more.

