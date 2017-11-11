Is this deal for me?

If you would have told me a few years ago that I would have lights all over my new house that I can control with my voice, I would have told you that you were crazy and walked away. Now, that's the life I live, and I kinda love it.

Amazon is making that life possible for you too by offering the Philips Hue 3-bulb Color Starter Kit for $114, a savings of $30 from its regular price. This happens to be an all-time low for this kit.