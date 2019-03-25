Amazon has the Philips Hue White Ambiance Dimmable Smart Flushmount Light on sale for $149.11 today. Now at $47 below its regular cost, this deal marks its lowest price ever. A two-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

This Philips Hue Flushmount light connects with the rest of your Philips Hue lights so you can control them all together using your smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. If you're new to the world of Philips Hue, you'll want to make sure you at least have the Hue Bridge at home to use alongside this light. Luckily, it's $20 off at Amazon right now.

Featuring brushed aluminum accents, this smart light offers dimmable shades of warm white to cool white light and can be installed just as you would any standard overhead or wall light. You can even purchase various Philips Hue accessories to extend its capabilities. It can also be paired with an existing Nest or SmartThings system.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.