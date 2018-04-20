Amazon's offering a set of Gray Nintendo Joy-Con controllers for $62.76. These almost always sell for $80, and today's deal is a new all-time low for these at Amazon.

You can also grab Neon Red & Blue or Neon Pink & Green controllers for $69 each.

These controllers are awesome. You can play your Nintendo Switch with your hands held apart. One hand on an armrest and the other in your lap? One hand under your head and the other at your waist? It's all possible with these highly-rated controllers. You can also attach them to your main console to use the Switch in handheld mode. You can also split them up for two-player games, like Mario Kart 8.

See at Amazon