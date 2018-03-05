Amazon has this Tacklife Digital Tire Inflator on sale for $13.98 when you apply coupon code 3HYPY8HO at checkout. This normally sells for about $20, and the few customer reviews it has are positive . Tacklife is a brand that Team Thrifter knows and loves. It's known for offering solid home goods at affordable prices.

This inflator has two ways of working. Either you can plug it into your car's cigarette lighter socket, or you can use the pneumatic tube. These things are extremely user-friendly. All you need to do is enter your PSI value, and the pump will do the rest. There's also a flashlight mode for when you're using it in the dark. Aside from the pump, you'll get three nozzle adapters and an extra fuse.

A tire inflator is one of those things you hope you'll never use, but when you need one, you really need one. Keep it stashed in your trunk and you'll be prepared when you come across a bump in the road. Don't end up stranded in a freezing Wisconsin snowstorm with a flat tire and a dead phone like your humble author did before she was wise enough to keep an air compressor in her car. They also come in handy for other purposes, like adding air to basketballs or outdoor inflatables.

