PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, are on sale at Amazon for just one day only. Some of the items featured in today's sale are even at new low prices, so it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, or maybe the Nintendo Switch.

The most affordable way to store important data and transfer files in today's sale is by picking up a USB flash drive; clip the coupon on the product page to grab the PNY Turbo 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $8.54, or you could choose the 32GB or 128GB models of that drive for $5.99 or $17.49 respectively. This is the best price ever for all three of these too, so you can't lose no matter which you purchase. For a much smaller flash drive, the PNY Elite-X Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is just $10.49 today and offers little risk of an accidental removal while plugged in. Today's deal saves you just over $15 off its average price too.

There's a selection of SD cards in the sale as well, such as the PNY Elite Performance 64GB Memory SDXC Card for $15.99. There's a coupon to clip for this item as well which brings its price to $15.19. This card is also available in 128GB and 256GB sizes for $27.99 and $56.99 respectively. The only microSD card in today's sale is an Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card at $239.99. That deal saves you $110 off its regular price and marks a new low for the product as well.

Several other PNY products are on sale right now, so be sure to visit the full sale before it ends later tonight.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.