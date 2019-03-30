PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, are on sale at Amazon for just one day only. Some of the items featured in today's sale are even at new low prices, so it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone.

The most affordable way to store important data and transfer files in today's sale is by picking up a USB flash drive; the PNY Turbo 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is down to just $8.99, or you could choose the 32GB or 128GB models of that drive for $5.99 or $17.49 respectively. This brings all of them right back to some of their best prices ever too, so you can't lose no matter which you purchase.

There's a selection of SD cards in the sale as well, such as the PNY Elite Performance 64GB Memory SDXC Card for $13.97. This card is also available in 128GB and 256GB sizes for $23.99 and $46.99 respectively. Meanwhile, there are microSD options like the Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card for $109.99. That deal saves you over $115 off its average price there and marks a new low for the product as well.

Several other PNY products are on sale right now too, such as the tiny Elite-X Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive at a new low of $9.99, so be sure to visit the full sale before it ends later tonight.

