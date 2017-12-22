Amazon is currently offering the Anker PowerPort 10 60W 10-port USB Wall Charger for just $27.99 when you enter promo code XMAS2133 at checkout. This deal saves you $12 off the item's regular price, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

This USB wall charger features 10 ports that can charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall. With its powerful 60 watt output, you can rest assured while charging multiple devices that it can get the job done. Best of all, it's a huge space saver and is super compact.

You'll also receive an 18-month warranty with your purchase, though I doubt you'll need it as reviewers on Amazon left this product with a stellar 4.8 out of 5 star rating after almost 1,500 reviews.

See at Amazon