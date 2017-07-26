Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a new low price on the Philips Hue White Starter Kit!

Amazon is offering an additional discount on the Philips Hue White Starter Kit to Prime members, dropping it to its new lowest price. You can pick one up for just $53.62 for a limited time, which is a discount of around $11 from its everyday price. Retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy are currently selling the kit for $65.

If you've been looking to get into the whole smart home lighting game, and have yet to make the move because of price, this deal may be the best one out there. The Starter Kit comes with two white bulbs and the hub that's required for them to work.

Enhance your home with soft white lighting, controlled remotely wherever you are. Set timers and light schedules, automating your lights to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away.

With everything you need to get started, this easy-to-use kit comes with two A19 LED smart bulbs, able to fit standard table lamps and the Philips Hue Bridge that can control up to 50 lights.

Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs. They are pre-paired with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

With voice control for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant, each kit includes two dimmable soft white A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge, ethernet cable, power adapter, manual, and three-year warranty.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now, and then you'll be able to grab this at the discounted pricing.

