You can also pick up an extra Nintendo Switch Dock for $60 for a limited time at Amazon, down from $90.

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $49.99. It's usually sold for around $70. If you need some extra Joy-Cons, you can grab them in Neon Pink and Green for $61.99 at Amazon, or Yellow for $61.99 at Walmart.

The Pro Controller is perfect for anyone who feels like the Switch's Joy-Con controllers are too small for their hands. The Pro Controller is a bit larger than standard gaming controllers today, but it feels great to hold and it's not big enough where players with small hands wouldn't enjoy using it too. It takes the guesswork out of "how do I use these Joy-Cons?" and lets you focus on the game at hand. It features amiibo support, motion controls, HD rumble and more. It comes with a USB-C cable to charge it up.

Sure, you lose some of the Switch's uniqueness by playing with this controller, but you'll probably find it a bit easier to navigate in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Arms once you do. Even games like Super Mario Odyssey, which is on sale at Amazon for $49 right now.

The Pro Controller deal is also available at Walmart.

