Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great deals on surge protectors to keep your devices safe!

Odds are you have to charge more than one of your devices every single day, which means that they spend a lot of time connected to a wall to power up the battery. Did you know that a power surge could come through and potentially ruin those pieces of electronics at any time? Wouldn't that stink? Well, luckily, protecting your devices isn't extremely expensive. Today, Amazon has some great deals on Belkin surge protectors that can prevent your devices from being affected.

The most popular option is also the smallest, the SurgePlus Mini travel swivel surge protector, which is down to just $11.99. It has 3 outlets, 2 USB connected, offers a 918 Joules protection, and comes with a lifetime warranty and $75,000 in connected equipment warranty. There is also the Belkin 8-outlet pivot-plug for $13.99 with protection against 2,160 Joules, and the Belkin 12-outlet power strip for $16.99, which has a 6-foot cord and the largest protection at 3,996 Joules.

These prices are good for today, July 14, only, so don't miss out. Trust me when I say that buying one of these is far less expensive than replacing a gadget that fries during a surge.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!