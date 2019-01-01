Audio-Technica's ATH-M30x professional studio monitor headphones have matched the lowest price of the last year with a drop to $59. These headphones usually sell for around $69.

The ATH-M30x have 40mm drivers and use rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. They have excellent mid range and a design that contours around your ears for sound isolation in loud environments. They are also collapsible to save space so you can travel with them or stick them in a drawer when not in use. They have 4.4 stars based on 1,344 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.