As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, the SoundPeats Q12 Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for $19.99, a savings of just over $5 off the average price. This deal is available in blue, black, and red.

Headphone wires are notoriously annoying, whether they're getting snagged on something around the house or causing you to slow your workout to try and stop them from flailing everywhere. With the SoundPeats Q12 Bluetooth in-ear buds, you can quit worrying about the extra nuisance and get back to what you were actually doing.

These small, lightweight earbuds can be connected to two devices simultaneously and feature high fidelity stereo sound. There's a built-in microphone and volume controls so you don't have to deal with your phone to take calls. Battery life lasts around six hours on a single charge. Another cool feature is the magnetic end on each earbud which can be attached together to keep them hanging around your neck like a necklace while not in use.

SoundPeats were designed with an active lifestyle in mind which is why they also have ear hooks to keep the earbuds in place while you're in the groove. They come with multiple interchangeable hooks and ear tips so you can find the right fit for you.

These earbuds have a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon after over 600 reviews and include a one-year warranty with purchase.

