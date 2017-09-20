This blood pressure monitor works with your smartphone and can even help identify irregular heart beats based on the data!
The QardioArm wireless blood pressure monitor is down to $64.49 on Amazon. The street price normally fluctuates between $80 and $100. It has only dropped below $70 once before, making this a match for its lowest price ever.
The smartphone app itself does a ton of work, including setting up reminders for you, charting all your data, and emailing the important to data to your doctor. Other features include:
- QardioArm wireless blood pressure monitor syncs to your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth with simple, one-step setup
- Automatic storage of every reading to track health over time
- Best electronic blood pressure system for adult men and women with high or low blood pressure who need quick and reliable results on a regular basis; FDA and doctor approved gauge
- The compact design of this digital blood pressure machine means you can use it anytime or anywhere; slide it in your pocket or purse for convenient BP monitoring away from home
- Use the free Qardio App to keep track of results on your favorite device; integrates with Apple Health for iPhone or iPad, Apple Watch, and Samsung Health for Android devices.
- Provides Irregular Heart Beat detection
- Share your data automatically with family, or send your results via email to the doctor from our secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud; pair with up to eight smart phones or tablets
The device has 3.8 stars based on 894 user reviews.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Get accurate blood pressure results on your smartphone with the $64 QardioArm monitor