This blood pressure monitor works with your smartphone and can even help identify irregular heart beats based on the data!

The QardioArm wireless blood pressure monitor is down to $64.49 on Amazon. The street price normally fluctuates between $80 and $100. It has only dropped below $70 once before, making this a match for its lowest price ever.

The smartphone app itself does a ton of work, including setting up reminders for you, charting all your data, and emailing the important to data to your doctor. Other features include:

QardioArm wireless blood pressure monitor syncs to your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth with simple, one-step setup

Automatic storage of every reading to track health over time

Best electronic blood pressure system for adult men and women with high or low blood pressure who need quick and reliable results on a regular basis; FDA and doctor approved gauge

The compact design of this digital blood pressure machine means you can use it anytime or anywhere; slide it in your pocket or purse for convenient BP monitoring away from home

Use the free Qardio App to keep track of results on your favorite device; integrates with Apple Health for iPhone or iPad, Apple Watch, and Samsung Health for Android devices.

Provides Irregular Heart Beat detection

Share your data automatically with family, or send your results via email to the doctor from our secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud; pair with up to eight smart phones or tablets

The device has 3.8 stars based on 894 user reviews.

