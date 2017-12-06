This RAVPower AC Outlet portable charger is down to $79.99 on Amazon. It was selling as as high as $140 in early October and has been on a steady decline ever since, but $80 is an all new low.

You can also get this 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C charging cables for free by either adding both to your cart using the AC outlet's product page or adding them individually. Either way you should see the $10 price discounted automatically during checkout. Just make sure the seller is "Sunvalley Brands" on both products.

Compare this price with slightly larger RAVPower models that only add an incremental power increase but cost almost twice as much or the popular Jackery PowerBar, which has the same milliampere hours but still charges $50 more.