If you're looking for an interesting read to get you through the rest of 2018, the Kindle eBook edition of Ready Player One by Ernest Cline is down to just $2.99 today at Amazon. That saves you $7 off its regular price there and makes for one of its best deals ever.

You won't need a Kindle to read this book either, though it'd certainly be nice if you had one for it. Kindle eBooks can also be read on devices like your computer, Amazon Fire tablets, and smartphones using the free Kindle app.

Recently adapted into a feature film, Ready Player One took audiences by storm earlier this year with its sprawling action sequences and the inclusion of pop culture references and characters from movies like The Iron Giant and Back to the Future. With nearly 18,500 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it's clear to see why this novel was adapted. People love it, and you will too. Especially at this price.

You can score even more stellar Kindle eBooks like Ready Player One on sale today, though these prices are set to last for today only.

