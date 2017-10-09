Rechargeable batteries ensure you're never out of juice when you need it!

Is this deal for me?

This 4-pack of AmazonBasics rechargeable AA batteries is on sale for $7.64. These batteries normally sell around $10, and even though they fluctuate a lot in price they've only dropped below $8 once before.

Speaking from personal experience, I have this same pack of four and use them primarily for charging my game controllers. With these you don't need a big, bulky dock sitting next to your TV and you don't have any messy cords like you would with a play-and-charge kit. Plus, with four of them you will always have a replacement when the batteries get low.

These batteries can be stored for three years and still maintain 65% of their original charge. The 2400mAh capacity means they can provide a lot of juice before needing to be recharged. Plus, it will take hundreds of recharges before you even start to notice a capacity loss.

Amazon users give these batteries 4.4 stars based on 3,771 user reviews.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Well, for one thing, AmazonBasics products are a solid investment for the price. Also, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these batteries, and they have a lot of great user reviews.

Things to know before you buy! - Grab an inexpensive charging bay so you can easily keep your batteries topped off for whenever you need them.

