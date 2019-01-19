Now's your chance to snag the Apple Homepod at one of its best prices ever. Today only, or while stock lasts, Woot is offering refurbished models of the speaker in your choice of white or black for $239.99 each. That's a savings of $110 off its regular price direct from Apple and via retailers like Best Buy. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $5 for everyone else.

Woot includes a 90-day limited warranty with this purchase, so you'll have plenty of time to return the speaker if needed. Once you start using it, it'll be hard to stop. The Homepod connects to AirPlay and Apple Music so you can start rocking out with the powerful integrated speakers. There's a built-in microphone too, giving you the ability to easily access Siri or take calls. This speaker adapts to wherever it's placed so it can deliver high-fidelity audio anywhere it goes. You can check out our Ultimate Guide to the Homepod if you want to learn more.

See at Woot

