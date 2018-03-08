The Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager is down to $31.95 on Amazon. This massager normally sells for $40 or higher. This price matches one it has only dropped to twice in more than a year, and it's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. This deal is part of an Amazon Gold Box deal of the day featuring several massage products, so it won't last forever.

Spend most of your day behind a desk or a wheel? Feeling that tension after a long time sitting in place? You should grab an automatic massager like this. It has three dimensional nodes that change direction every minute and an advanced heating function. It works well on the neck, the back, or even your calf or thigh. Handle straps allow you to secure it to your chair. It also has a one-year warranty. Almost 7,000 users give this 4.5 out of 5 stars.

