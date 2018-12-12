This 6-pack of AmazonBasics Daylight A19 LED light bulbs is down to $11.27 from a street price of $16. These bulbs even regularly jump as high as $19. You'd have to go all the way back to this time last year to see another deal as good as this, and even then the bulbs only dropped to about $13. The 2-pack is $8.41, so you're paying $3 more dollars for four more bulbs.

The LEDs are equivalent to 60-watt incandescent bulbs but last over 13 years or as long as 15,000 hours. The lights have no warm up time and immediately shine 800 lumens with a correlated color temperature of 5000 Kelvin, which is similar to the brightness of daylight. The bulbs are also very energy efficient and will save you money on your electricity bill. Users give them 4.2 stars based on 1,683 reviews.

Other non-smart bulbs like these are on sale right now, too. These Philips light bulbs let you switch scenes with just the flick of a switch.

See on Amazon

