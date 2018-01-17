Roku's newest Streaming Stick is down to $39.99 on Amazon right now. This media streaming device normally sells around $50, and $40 is a match for its all-time low. It's a deal we've seen a couple times, but it never fails to bounce back up to $50. If you haven't taken advantage of this drop before, you should definitely do it now.

This is one of Roku's newest streaming devices, a refresh of previous models. It just released in early October. Roku claims the processor in the new stick is 50% faster than last year's model. The remote is also updated with voice control and a few extra buttons, including power and volume control.

Features include:

Powerful and portable

Voice remote with TV Power and volume

500, 000 Plus movies and TV episodes

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation, search across top channels

Free mobile app for iOS or android

It comes with two AA batteries, but you might consider adding some rechargeable batteries so you can just power them back up and keep on streaming when they get low.

