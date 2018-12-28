Amazon is offering the Roku Streaming Stick for $34 right now, which is a steal compared to its average price. However, that's not all, because Roku has a couple of holiday offers worth noting. You'll get a 30-day trial of Showtime for free, plus a free $35 Sling TV credit. This price is also valid over at Walmart.

You'll get your credits when setting up your new Roku Stick. Select the Sling TV offer during setup and follow the instructions by January 23rd to get the free $35 credit, which can be used towards watching 150+ channels using the service. For the free 30-day Showtime trial, open the Showtime channel from your Roku's home screen and follow the instructions. That promotion ends on January 13th. Showtime lets you watch Homeland, Shameless, and more, plus additional movies and specials, all without ads. A 30-day Showtime trial isn't anything particularly rare, but it is a nice bonus that you'll likely find yourself using. Check here for more information on these promotions.

A device like a Roku is essential to every cord-cutting setup. It gives you access to tons of streaming services, all in one easy-to-use interface.

